Easing Back Into Work and School After the Holidays

The New Year often brings a mix of emotions. After weeks of festive cheer, relaxation, and quality time with loved ones, the thought of returning to work or school can feel daunting. For many, the transition from holiday mode back to routine is anything but smooth.

Psychologists call this period the “post-holiday blues.” It’s a temporary emotional slump that comes from leaving behind the carefree holiday lifestyle and re-entering the structured demands of daily life. Symptoms often include fatigue, lack of motivation, anxiety and others.

According to Dr. Amina Yusuf, a psychologist based in Abuja, ‘’ the post-holiday blues are more common than people think. The holidays are a time of heightened emotions and connections. Returning to the routine feels like a stark contrast, which can make people feel unmotivated or overwhelmed,” she explains.

“The first few days back are always the hardest,” says Tola Adeyemi, a marketing professional in Lagos. “You go from waking up at your own pace and enjoying family time to setting alarms and dealing with deadlines. It’s a lot to adjust to.”

Students face their own version of this challenge. “I spent the holidays binge-watching my favourite shows and staying up late, Now, waking up for 8 a.m. lectures feel impossible.” Kemi, a university student, said.

So how can people make this transition easier? Experts suggest a few simple strategies:

Start Slow: “Don’t try to dive into everything at once,” advises Dr. Yusuf. “Prioritise your tasks and ease into your schedule.”

Maintain a Positive Mindset: Instead of dreading the return to work or school, focus on the opportunities ahead. Set small, achievable goals to keep yourself motivated.

Stick to Healthy Routines: Good sleep, regular exercise, and a balanced diet can help improve energy levels and mood. Dr. Yusuf also recommends taking short breaks during the day to recharge.

Stay Connected: “Reach out to colleagues or classmates. Sharing experiences can make you feel less isolated and help you adjust faster,” she adds.

For parents like Mrs. Omotayo, whose three children resumed school this week, planning ahead is key. “I try to get the kids back into a routine a few days before school starts. It helps them adjust without too much stress,” she says.

It’s also important to be kind to yourself during this period. “It’s okay to feel a bit off balance,” says Dr. Yusuf. “Recognise your feelings, but also remind yourself that they are temporary.”

As the hustle and bustle of work and school gradually become part of daily life again, many find that the blues fade away, replaced by the satisfaction of ticking off tasks and reconnecting with colleagues or classmates.

“By the second week, it’s like nothing changed,” Tola says with a laugh. “You’re back in the flow, and the holidays feel like a distant memory.”

The post-holiday blues may be inevitable, but with the right mindset and strategies, they don’t have to linger for long. After all, every new routine brings its own set of joys and rewards.