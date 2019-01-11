Japan, UK Eye New post-Brexit Trade Deal

Japan and the United Kingdom agreed to a new ambitious economic partnership that will be signed in the coming months. It will build on the existing EU-Japan deal.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and British Prime Minister Theresa May made the announcement yesterday during a visit by the Japanese leader to the British capital.

“This gives businesses the stability and confidence to plan for the future, supports jobs and gives more choice and lower prices to consumers,” said Ms May.

Currently, the British prime minister is negotiating the UK’s exit from the European Union.

During the talks, Abe told May that the world did not want to see a disorderly Brexit and that he fully supported May’s withdrawal deal from the European Union, which is now facing defeat in Parliament.

Some of Japan’s leading companies in Britain have warned that a no-deal Brexit could spell disaster for their operations.

“It is the strong will of Japan to further develop this strong partnership with the UK, to invest more into the country and to enjoy further economic growth with the UK,” Abe said at a joint news conference with May.

“That is why we truly hope that a no-deal Brexit will be avoided and, in fact, that is the wish of the whole world,” he added.