Jandor Declares 2027 Lagos Governorship Ambition, Endorses Tinubu’s Re-election Bid

Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has officially announced his decision to run for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who contested against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 election with Nollywood star Funke Akindele as his running mate, rejoined the APC in March 2025, just weeks after leaving the PDP.

Speaking during Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration, Jandor declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election campaign, describing the president as a “progressive and visionary leader” deserving of a second term.

“As for Lagos State, I am once again offering myself to serve. I am indeed running for the Lagos governorship in 2027,” Jandor stated.

He dismissed speculations surrounding other potential aspirants, including President Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, and former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, stressing that his political journey had always been intentional.

Reflecting on his entry into politics, he noted:

“When it was time for me to make a move, I did so boldly, and we shook Lagos politics. Activities will soon commence to mobilize support for President Tinubu and the party. But let it be clear, I am running in 2027.”

Jandor also hailed President Tinubu’s leadership, describing him as courageous and determined to steer the country on the path of stability. He called on Lagos residents and Nigerians across the country to back Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, saying it would consolidate ongoing reforms.

In his words:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown he has the vision and courage to lead this country. Nigerians should ensure he returns for another term so we can all continue to enjoy his progressive leadership.”

He further urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, insisting that the nation’s future “holds brighter promises” under Tinubu’s leadership.