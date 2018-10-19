IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Resurfaces in Israel?

- October 19, 2018
Photo and video of leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Knau, has surfaced showing where he is praying in Jerusalem, Israel.

The photos and videos were shared online by Radio Biafra.

Kanu went missing in September last year after the military invaded his home in Abia state and there had not been any trace of him until now.

Nnamdi Kanu in Jerusalem
Nnamdi Kanu praying in Jerusalem

He was declared missing by his community in Abia state, after the alleged “Operation Python Dance II” operation by the Nigerian Army in the South East.

Many relatives of Kanu had also been allegedly declared missing by the Afara community in Umuahia following the invasion of his home by the Nigerian army.

 

