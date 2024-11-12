Investors Gain N84 Billion On NGX As ARADEL, EUNISELL Rally

Investors saw gains of approximately N84 billion on Monday as stocks in Aradel Holdings, Eunisell Interlinked, and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc surged on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), driven by increased buying activity.

The Nigerian Exchange opened the week on a positive note after ending the previous week in the red. The equities market capitalization grew by N84 billion, a 0.14% increase, closing at N59.004 trillion.

This growth in market value was fueled by demand for select high-value stocks, pushing the All-Share Index up by 0.14% or 138.1 points to reach 97,374.25, compared to 97,236.19 on Friday. The year-to-date increase for the NGX market stands at 30.23%, as shown by NGX data.

Despite the positive gains, market activity saw a decline, with the total trading volume dropping by 37.81% and the value of transactions falling by 20.21%. Stockbrokers reported roughly 297.83 million units worth ₦7,517.55 million traded across 9,902 deals.

STERLINGNG led in trading volume, contributing 12.14% of total trades, followed by UBA (11.26%), ACCESSCORP (8.26%), FLOURMILL (5.05%), and FBNH (4.88%). UBA was the top stock by value, accounting for 13.86% of total trade value on the exchange. EUNISELL led the gainers with a 10% price increase, while ARADEL (+9.99%), JOHNHOLT (+9.98%), DEAPCAP (+9.35%), CUSTODIAN (+8.62%), TANTALIZER (+7.14%), and FLOURMILL (+1.56%) also showed strong gains. Conversely, UCAP topped the decliners, with a -9.78% loss, followed by PRESTIGE (-6.67%), CONHALLPLC (-5.88%), STERLINGNG (-4.76%), ELLAHLAKES (-2.45%), and ZENITHBANK (-0.95%).

Sectoral performance was mixed. The Insurance (+0.23%) and Oil & Gas (+0.16%) sectors closed positive, driven by gains in MANSARD (+5.93%) and ARADEL (+9.99%), while the Banking (-0.81%), Consumer Goods (-0.10%), and Industrial Goods (-0.03%) sectors closed lower, weighed down by declines in ACCESSCORP (-2.64%), DANGSUGAR (-2.60%), and WAPCO (-0.52%).