Investor Pushes For Regional Economic Triangle Linking Rivers, Akwa Ibom And Abia

A real estate investor, Mr. China, has urged the governments of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Abia states to jointly develop a regional economic triangle capable of rivaling — or surpassing — Lagos as Nigeria’s leading commercial hub.

The Managing Director of Housing and Construction Mayor Limited made the call at the end of a business tour in Akwa Ibom, stressing that the three states possess untapped assets which, if strategically integrated, could transform the economic landscape of the Gulf of Guinea region.

‘Only Region That Can Rival Lagos’

According to him, the proposed economic triangle holds unparalleled potential.

“The only place that can wrest economic power from Lagos is the Akwa Ibom–Abia–Rivers axis,” he said. “This corridor has more than Lagos if interconnected with smooth roads, functional ports, and fully unlocked blue economy opportunities. Not only can it compete with Lagos, but it can also outperform it.”

Mr. China, who is promoting the Alesa Highlands Green Smart City in Eleme, near Port Harcourt, said the corridor’s advantages include vast land assets, a thriving hydrocarbon base, and solid blue economy prospects.

Strategic Strengths of the Proposed Corridor

He explained that each state brings a unique economic strength that, when combined, would create a formidable regional powerhouse:

Aba, Abia State: The largest fabrication and manufacturing hub in West Africa, capable of supplying goods to the entire Gulf of Guinea.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State: A major access point to the Gulf of Guinea for off-taking manufactured goods, backed by river ports and existing industrial infrastructure.

Uyo, Akwa Ibom State: Hosts a deep seaport at Ibaka, an international airport, and expansive forest reserves to support large-scale agro-economy.

He noted that with river ports in Rivers State, the deep seaport in Akwa Ibom, and international airports in both states, Aba could focus on stable power supply and an industrial boom that would feed a rapidly expanding regional market.

The investor said a functional economic triangle would become a major trade node under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), attracting manufacturers from across Africa, creating thousands of jobs, and providing Nigeria with a second major commercial axis in West Africa — alongside Lagos.

He added that goods destined for Chad, Niger and Central African markets would be able to move either through Lagos or through the Ibaka–Port Harcourt corridor, giving Nigeria significant logistical leverage.

Governors Urged to Collaborate Beyond Politics

Mr. China called on the governors of the three states to put aside political differences and commit to a coordinated development plan.

He advocated an agreed list of interconnected projects — including highways, unified trade regulations, shared security architecture and investor-friendly concessions — to accelerate the corridor’s emergence.

He suggested the establishment of a dedicated commission to oversee the initiative, noting that traders from northern Nigeria were already using the Onne Port in Rivers State, a sign of the region’s growing commercial appeal.

The investor said residents of the three states are naturally industrious and peace-driven, adding that exposure to the opportunities within the triangle would significantly reduce violent tendencies and boost shared prosperity.

He maintained that the success of the project depends entirely on collaboration.

“One state alone cannot achieve this,” he said. “But a triad of the three states — working together, interconnected through ports, infrastructure and industrial parks — will create the biggest internally generated revenue base in Nigeria. The people will be the richest.”

He concluded that the envisioned economic triangle would serve as a major continental gateway, offering production capacity, certification systems, market access and efficient air and sea transport — all essential pillars of AfCFTA.