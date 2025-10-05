Interswitch To Host TechConnect 5.0 In Enugu, Abuja And Lagos, Showcasing Next-level Financial Solutions

Building on the success of previous editions, Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has announced the fifth edition of its flagship TechConnect forum, a premier platform designed to spotlight transformative solutions and shape the future of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

This year’s edition themed, UNITED FRONTIERS: Growth Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Compliance,’ will draw C-suite executives, policymakers, and industry decision-makers to explore emerging technologies, share insights, and forge stronger partnerships across the sector.

TechConnect 5.0 will tour three cities in October including Enugu on October 7 at the Carlton Swiss Grand Hotel, Abuja on October 14 at The Wells Carlton Hotel, and Lagos on November 11 at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Victoria Island, for the grand finale. Each event will feature high-impact product showcases, thought-provoking panel sessions, and real-world case studies demonstrating how Interswitch’s solutions are driving business growth nationwide.

Commenting on the upcoming forum, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing and Switching (Interswitch PurePay), said:

“TechConnect 5.0 is an invaluable opportunity to bring together leaders and innovators across Nigeria’s financial sector. This year, we are focused on promoting collaboration, showcasing practical solutions, and driving compliance and innovation throughout the industry. We look forward to engaging with our customers and partners, sharing insights, and demonstrating how Interswitch solutions are enabling business growth while strengthening the wider ecosystem.”

Building on its legacy as a premier knowledge-sharing and business-enablement platform, TechConnect

5.0 will give participants hands-on experience of Interswitch’s suite of solutions. The forum aims to demonstrate how innovation, collaboration, and compliance can translate into tangible business results. Attendees will engage in interactive sessions, live product demonstrations, and client success stories, all designed to empower organisations with practical strategies for sustainable growth.

This year’s forum will also feature keynote speeches from industry leaders, fireside chats with innovators, and award presentations recognising standout contributions. These activities are designed to inspire fresh thinking, celebrate excellence, and foster stronger connections across the financial services ecosystem.

By bringing together key players across finance, technology, and policy, TechConnect 5.0 reinforces Interswitch’s role as a trusted partner in driving digital transformation. The event highlights the company’s commitment to powering Africa’s digital economy, advancing financial inclusion, and shaping a resilient, innovation-led future.