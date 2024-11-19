International Men’s Day 2024: Embracing Positive Role Models For Men’s Mental Health In Nigeria

As the world observes International Men’s Day 2024 under the theme “Positive Male Role Models,” the focus shifts to celebrating men who lead by example and acknowledging the silent battles they fight daily.

In Nigeria, where societal norms often confine men to emotionally stoic roles, this year’s theme calls for fostering conversations about mental health and creating supportive spaces for men to thrive.

The Silent Burden of Expectations

In Nigeria, traditional cultural expectations often cast men as providers and protectors, leaving little room for emotional vulnerability. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that men in Nigeria are disproportionately affected by mental health challenges, with suicide rates among men accounting for over 70% of reported cases globally.

Kunle Adeyemi, a 42-year-old civil servant in Lagos, reflects on his experience:

“As a man, you are expected to have all the answers and provide for your family no matter what. But what happens when you can’t meet those expectations? It’s a weight that many of us carry in silence.”

Navigating Emotional Challenges in a Tough Environment

The economic challenges in Nigeria, including inflation rates peaking at 33.88% in October 2024, have exacerbated financial stress among men. According to a 2023 Statista report, 65% of Nigerian men cite financial instability as their primary stressor, followed by family expectations and career pressures.

These challenges often translate into emotional turmoil, with many men turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms like substance abuse or isolation due to the stigma surrounding mental health.

Celebrating Positive Role Models

Despite these challenges, countless Nigerian men serve as role models in their families and communities, embodying resilience and emotional intelligence. From fathers prioritising their children’s education against all odds to mentors nurturing the next generation, their stories highlight the importance of balance and support.

Take Musa Ibrahim, a teacher in Kogi who mentors young boys in his community:

“I teach them that being a man is not about hiding your emotions but about managing them. They need to see that asking for help is not a sign of weakness.”

Steps Toward Emotional Resilience and Well-being

To help Nigerian men navigate these challenges, here are strategies to balance their roles and protect their mental health:

Encourage Emotional Expression

Promoting open conversations within families and communities can help break the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

Seek Professional Help

Organisations like the Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) provide accessible mental health support tailored to Nigerian realities.

Build Supportive Networks

Men benefit from strong peer support systems that allow them to share burdens and seek advice without judgment.

Practice Emotional Intelligence

Learning to identify, manage, and express emotions constructively can strengthen relationships and reduce stress.

Promote Role Models in Media and Society

Celebrating men who lead with empathy and emotional balance can inspire others to follow suit.

Creating a Better Tomorrow

International Men’s Day 2024 challenges Nigerians to redefine masculinity by embracing the strength in vulnerability and prioritising mental well-being. By fostering positive role models and creating spaces for open dialogue, society can better support men as they navigate th e complexities of modern life.

As we honour the contributions of men this year, let us also commit to building a future where Nigerian men can thrive; emotionally, mentally, and physically, without the weight of unrealistic expectations.