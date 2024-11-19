Canada Allocates Additional $20.5 Million To Empower Minority Labour Markets

The Canadian government has pledged an additional $20.5 million over five years to bolster labour market inclusivity within Francophone and Anglophone minority communities.

This funding, announced by Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Official Languages, enhances the existing Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities Program, bringing its total to $95 million for 2023–2028.

The fund focuses on supporting English speakers in Quebec, French speakers outside Quebec, and other minority groups, including Black Canadians, by fostering community economic development and breaking barriers to employment.

Over the past five years, the programme has facilitated the creation of 60 businesses and 4,500 jobs while assisting over 90,000 individuals and organisations annually, including young people and newcomers.

This announcement, made during the Dialogue Days forum following the Workforce Summit 2024, underpins Canada’s Action Plan for Official Languages, aiming to promote equality between English and French. Boissonnault emphasised that the fund’s expansion provides tools for 14 organisations across provinces and territories to aid communities in securing meaningful employment.

“By addressing language barriers and enhancing support systems, we ensure a more inclusive workforce,” the minister remarked.