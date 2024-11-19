HAPPY INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY

I understand that 19th November is set aside as International Men’s Day and what a joy this is. Some recognition at last! Even at that, it is not likely that we would see all the hoopla and frenzy that inescapably accompany Women’s Day, Mother’s Day or the International Day of the Girl-Child in the social and traditional media , those flowery and ‘you-are-golden’ poetic verses, as though theirs is the only gender most favoured of God.

Now, at the very least, some of our comedians could have something else to chew other than their envious caricature of women, to whom all our joint offsprings are said to be more compassionately disposed whether in childhood or adulthood!

But truth be told, a day such as the International Men’s Day offers us a unique opportunity for deep reflection on why men are celebrated with less funfair. My guess is that countless numbers of those who called themselves men do so because of what they carry between their legs, not because of what they truly are!

Going by the dictionary and general interpretation, biologically speaking (mentally and physically), a boy usually becomes a man at the age of 14–15, being usually a fully physically developed man at the age. Please dont laugh!

Sadly, within the Nigerian context that I am very familiar with, there are far more men who stay stunted at this basic stage of mental development even when their physical appearance mirror their true advanced age.

It is the reasons why boys are everywhere but strong-grounded men are in short supply! Here, I am not talking about sheer muscles but well rounded men who are empathetic, responsible and know how to treat their partners right!

If most men were men, there won’t be such innumerable single mothers all over the place, carrying back-bending burdens they never bargained for when they first entertained those sweet talking fine looking hulks!

When men invent excuses for failures they invariably mirror a state of boyhood.

Boys look for a girl to sleep with whereas Men look for the ones worth waking up to.Boys break hearts. Men pick up the broken pieces.

How do I know this? I admit to a weakness of an inordinate desire to help the disadvantaged, within and beyond my means, and 8 out of 10 of my beneficiaries are usually women. My family are well familiar with this proclivity such that my first daughter calls me “Baba Gbogbo Aiye’.

This predisposition has been so stretching that I had wished at several moments for a forum of men where we could have heart-to-heart exchanges!

I run a Vocational training centre originally set up as a commercial venture but which inevitably ended up a predominantly charity centre where single mums and indigent girls learn Hairdressing, shoe making, fashion, catering and the likes.

The more of the struggling single mums you pick up, some with twins, the more it appears irresponsible men are multiplying in greater dimensions assailing more victims.

How are these ones men? How could we count them among those the world celebrates in today’s International Men’s Day? Timothy 5:8 King James Version (KJV)

But if any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than Boko Haram.

But, wait a moment. Mothers should not gloat over this piece. How are you raising your young boys?

In many instances, where men turned out right, the credit goes to their mums who ingrained in them the virtues of responsibility. As it was in the beginning, so it is till today. In several families, girls are driven too hard while the boys are over pampered. A boy can’t cook. House chores are not for him. He literally can’t take care of himself but must wait on his parent for every vital decision – a disaster waiting for another woman!

Now the hen has finally come home to roost

Little wonder women are in the lead everywhere you look.

Happy Men’s Day! Please Wake Up Guys!

Prince Debo Luwaji is an Educationist, Public Affairs Analyst and Entrepreneur