International improv and playback theatre festival begins in Abuja

Key points

Africa’s first International Improv and Playback Theatre Festival has commenced in Abuja.

The festival focuses on social justice, community engagement, mental health and resilience building.

Participants include artists, educators, development practitioners and advocates from around the world.

Organisers say the event will promote cultural exchange, collaboration and creative learning.

The festival features workshops, masterclasses, live performances and networking sessions.

Main Story

The International Improv and Playback Theatre Festival, described as Africa’s first global gathering dedicated to social justice, community engagement, mental health and resilience building, has officially commenced in Abuja.

The festival has brought together creative practitioners, educators, development partners, humanitarian actors and advocates from different parts of Africa and the world to explore the role of theatre and storytelling in addressing social challenges. Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Mandate Secretary of the Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Federal Capital Territory Administration, Malam Ibrahim Aminu, said the event would help showcase Nigeria’s creative sector on the global stage.

Represented by Mrs Nonye Obi, Aminu said the gathering reflected a shared belief that creativity could transcend borders and contribute to building more inclusive and resilient societies. He added that the FCT administration recognises creative arts, storytelling and participatory theatre as valuable tools for promoting dialogue, healing, peacebuilding and community development. The Permanent Secretary of the SDS, Mr Olubunmi Olowookere, represented by Mrs Ngozi Ogugua, described the hosting of the festival in Africa for the first time as a major milestone that could deepen cultural collaboration and mentorship opportunities.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Mr Obi Asika, said efforts were ongoing to create platforms that would help monetise Nigeria’s creative industry and strengthen intellectual property protection. The Executive Director of Access to Creative Play Foundation and curator of the festival, Mr Oluwadamilola Abdulai-Apotieri, said the event would feature workshops, masterclasses, live performances and networking sessions led by local and international facilitators. He explained that the festival combines Playback Theatre, where audience stories are acted out on stage, and Improv Theatre, which relies on unscripted performances and audience interaction.

The Issues

Promoting social justice and community engagement through the arts.

Using theatre as a tool for mental health awareness and resilience building.

Expanding opportunities within Nigeria’s creative industry.

Strengthening cultural exchange and international collaboration.

Monetisation and protection of creative works.

What’s Being Said

Ibrahim Aminu said: “Your vision demonstrates the transformative power of the arts in promoting healing, inclusion, peacebuilding, mental well-being, and sustainable community development.”

He said: “We recognise that creative arts, storytelling, and participatory theatre are powerful tools for inspiring dialogue, addressing social challenges, and building resilient communities.”

Obi Asika stressed the need to embrace Artificial Intelligence as a tool to enhance creative works in art, music and other creative sectors.

Oluwadamilola Abdulai-Apotieri said: “The festival merges two art forms – Playback Theatre, where real stories shared by the audience are enacted on stage, and Improv Theatre, unscripted performance that connects people through laughter and play.”

What’s Next

Participants will take part in workshops, masterclasses and live performances throughout the festival.

Organisers expect the event to foster long-term cultural collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Stakeholders will continue discussions on strengthening and monetising Nigeria’s creative sector.

The festival is expected to increase global visibility for African improv and playback theatre.

Bottom Line

The International Improv and Playback Theatre Festival has opened in Abuja, bringing together global and African creative practitioners to explore how theatre can drive social impact, mental well-being and community development.