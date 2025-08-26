Inside Lagos’ Most Expensive Estates

Behind imposing gates and guarded entrances sit some of Lagos’ most coveted addresses—exclusive estates where security, privacy, and prestige define daily life.

These enclaves represent the height of luxury living, with offerings that range from sleek high-rise apartments to palatial mansions. Demand remains strong, driven by Nigeria’s estimated 6,800 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and consistent investment from the diaspora, even as prices continue to climb.

What sets these communities apart is not just prime location, but the self-sufficiency of their infrastructure. In Lagos, residents and developers often fund their own water supply, electricity, drainage, and security—services typically handled by government in other global cities. Here, exclusivity is less about seamless urban planning and more about controlled access and private management.

Yet, despite these unique challenges, these estates continue to rank among the most desirable residential addresses in Nigeria’s commercial capital. Below is a closer look at Lagos’ most prestigious estates in 2025, along with current rental and sale price estimates.

Banana Island, Ikoyi

Widely regarded as the crown jewel of Lagos real estate, Banana Island is home to billionaires, business executives, and celebrities. Its banana-shaped layout overlooks Victoria Island and Lekki Phase 1, combining scenic waterfront views with architectural elegance.

The estate features smart luxury apartments, waterfront villas, and office towers equipped with infinity pools, cinemas, and premium finishes. Security is tight, infrastructure is privately managed, and access is highly restricted.

Rent: 3-bedrooms ₦25m–₦80m; 4-bedrooms ₦40m–₦90m; 5-bedrooms ₦75m–₦160m annually.

3-bedrooms ₦25m–₦80m; 4-bedrooms ₦40m–₦90m; 5-bedrooms ₦75m–₦160m annually. Sale: 3-bedrooms ₦750m–₦2bn; 4-bedrooms ₦940m–₦3.5bn; 5-bedrooms ₦1.7bn–₦7bn.

3-bedrooms ₦750m–₦2bn; 4-bedrooms ₦940m–₦3.5bn; 5-bedrooms ₦1.7bn–₦7bn. Land: around ₦2m per sqm; new luxury projects start from $750,000.

Prices have surged sharply in recent years, with six-bedroom homes now almost quadruple their 2022 value.

Parkview Estate, Ikoyi

Bordering Banana Island, Parkview is another sought-after enclave known for its quiet ambience and landscaped surroundings. It is primarily residential but also hosts boutique hotels and private offices.

Rent: 3-bedrooms ₦11m–₦35m; 4-bedrooms ₦45m–₦70m; 5-bedrooms ₦40m–₦70m.

3-bedrooms ₦11m–₦35m; 4-bedrooms ₦45m–₦70m; 5-bedrooms ₦40m–₦70m. Sale: 3-bedrooms ₦380m–₦550m; 4-bedrooms ₦550m–₦1.6bn; 5-bedrooms ₦2bn–₦6bn.

Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi

Known for its waterfront views of the Lagos Lagoon, Osborne Foreshore blends luxury living with modern infrastructure. It offers apartments, duplexes, and penthouses with amenities such as gyms, swimming pools, and clubhouses.

Rent: 3-bedrooms ₦15m–₦25m; 4-bedrooms ₦17m–₦45m; 5-bedrooms ₦25m–₦120m.

3-bedrooms ₦15m–₦25m; 4-bedrooms ₦17m–₦45m; 5-bedrooms ₦25m–₦120m. Sale: 3-bedrooms ₦250m–₦1bn; 4-bedrooms ₦300m–₦1bn+; 5-bedrooms ₦400m–₦1.2bn.

Nicon Town, Lekki

Originally built for Chevron staff, Nicon Town is now one of Lekki’s most exclusive gated estates. It features paved roads, landscaped areas, and round-the-clock security.

Rent: 3–4 bedroom terraces ₦14m–₦22m; 5-bedroom detached homes ₦25m–₦30m.

3–4 bedroom terraces ₦14m–₦22m; 5-bedroom detached homes ₦25m–₦30m. Sale: 4-bedroom terrace ₦145m; larger homes up to ₦2.5bn.

Pinnock Beach Estate, Lekki

Pinnock offers residents a coastal lifestyle with controlled access, private surveillance, and landscaped gardens. Many homes feature swimming pools and terraces with waterfront views.

Rent: 4-bedroom semi-detached ₦10m–₦13.5m; 5-bedrooms ₦14m–₦22m; serviced flats ₦7.2m–₦9.6m.

4-bedroom semi-detached ₦10m–₦13.5m; 5-bedrooms ₦14m–₦22m; serviced flats ₦7.2m–₦9.6m. Sale: 4-bedrooms ₦600m–₦950m; 5-bedrooms ₦850m–₦1.3bn; prime waterfront homes ₦1.5bn+.

Ogudu GRA, Kosofe

One of Lagos’ fastest-rising neighbourhoods, Ogudu GRA offers both residential and commercial opportunities with good road networks and quick access to the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

Rent: 3-bedrooms ₦3m–₦7m; 4-bedrooms from ₦12m; 5-bedrooms ₦7m–₦20m.

3-bedrooms ₦3m–₦7m; 4-bedrooms from ₦12m; 5-bedrooms ₦7m–₦20m. Sale: 3-bedrooms ₦100m–₦500m; 4-bedrooms ₦200m–₦550m; 5-bedrooms ₦300m–₦700m.

Ikeja GRA

Favoured by executives and expatriates, Ikeja GRA is close to the airport and major commercial hubs. Though not gated, it remains secure and serene.

Rent: 3-bedrooms ₦12m–₦35m; 4-bedrooms ₦15m–₦30m; 5-bedrooms ₦18m–₦50m.

3-bedrooms ₦12m–₦35m; 4-bedrooms ₦15m–₦30m; 5-bedrooms ₦18m–₦50m. Sale: 3-bedrooms ₦290m–₦450m; 4-bedrooms ₦400m–₦600m; 5-bedrooms ₦820m–₦1.7bn.

Shonibare Estate, Maryland

A quiet gated community with tree-lined streets, Shonibare is close to the airport and Ikeja business district.

Rent: 3-bedrooms ₦10m–₦20m; 4-bedrooms ₦12m–₦40m; 5-bedrooms from ₦13m.

3-bedrooms ₦10m–₦20m; 4-bedrooms ₦12m–₦40m; 5-bedrooms from ₦13m. Sale: 3-bedrooms ₦270m–₦500m; 4–5 bedrooms ₦250m–₦1bn+.

Magodo GRA Phase 2, Kosofe

Once developed for civil servants, Magodo has transformed into an upscale address popular with middle- and upper-class families.

Rent: 3-bedrooms ₦6m–₦20m; 4-bedrooms ₦9m–₦18m; 5-bedrooms ₦13m–₦25m.

3-bedrooms ₦6m–₦20m; 4-bedrooms ₦9m–₦18m; 5-bedrooms ₦13m–₦25m. Sale: 3-bedrooms ₦150m–₦400m; 4-bedrooms ₦650m; 5-bedrooms ₦450m–₦700m.

Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki

One of Lagos’ most self-sufficient estates, VGC combines residential and commercial facilities with controlled access and landscaped boulevards.

Rent: 3-bedrooms ₦5.5m–₦13m; 4-bedrooms ₦6m–₦14m; 5-bedrooms ₦15m–₦18m.

3-bedrooms ₦5.5m–₦13m; 4-bedrooms ₦6m–₦14m; 5-bedrooms ₦15m–₦18m. Sale: 3-bedrooms ₦120m–₦220m; 4-bedrooms ₦135m–₦500m; 5-bedrooms ₦300m–₦650m; high-end terraces up to ₦1.6bn.

From Banana Island to VGC, Lagos’ luxury estates continue to attract the wealthy despite soaring costs. Demand is fuelled by Nigeria’s elite, the diaspora, and foreign investors seeking prestige and exclusivity. While residents often pay a premium for private services, these communities remain the benchmark of high living in Africa’s largest city.