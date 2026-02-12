Infinix Note 60 Series Debut In Nigeria Smashes Pre-Order Goals, Signals Strong Market Demand

Technology giant Infinix has officially unveiled its highly anticipated Note 60 Series in Nigeria, registering robust early demand that propelled pre-order volumes beyond the company’s internal targets. The milestone highlights the increasing appetite among Nigerian consumers for premium mid-range smartphones with advanced features.

The launch event, executed in collaboration with major retail partner 3CHUB, drew a cross-section of distributors, dealers, retail partners, and customers for immersive demonstrations and firsthand engagements with the new devices. The occasion marked the formal arrival of the Note 60 lineup on Nigeria’s competitive smartphone stage.

During the presentation, Infinix Nigeria’s Marketing Manager, Eva Niu, positioned the Note 60 Series as the most sophisticated iteration of the company’s Note line to date, underscoring strengthened ties with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon division as a key factor in performance enhancements.

“Performance defines the smartphone experience, and with the Note 60 Series, we’ve taken a significant leap by embedding Snapdragon 7th and 4th-generation chipsets,” Niu explained. “This level of processing power delivers seamless performance, stable multitasking ability, and overall device responsiveness.”

She further highlighted that the series introduces pioneering features for Android devices in the region, including the new FG Matrix Display and Android-enabled Live Photo functionality — innovations once primarily associated with other premium brands. “Android users can now enjoy Live Photo experiences that were previously exclusive to high-end devices,” she added.

Boasting a substantial 6500mAh battery, the Note 60 Series is engineered for prolonged daily use across work, entertainment, and productivity scenarios. Niu also pointed to the device’s sleek design and robust performance as evidence of Infinix’s resolve to balance aesthetics with technological capability.

“Traditionally, there’s a compromise between looks and performance — attractive devices often underperform, and high-performance phones can lack appealing design,” she said. “The Note 60 Series bridges that divide by offering a blend of modern design, powerful processing, long battery life, and fast charging.”

Nationwide rollout plans have gained urgency in light of stronger-than-expected pre-order interest. Afolabi Oludare, Infinix KA National Retail Manager, revealed that demand has exceeded projections, prompting rapid coordination with the parent headquarters to scale up production.

“We’ve exceeded our initial pre-order target, which means increased production is now critical. The level of interest has surpassed expectations, and we are moving quickly to satisfy this surge in demand,” Oludare said.

According to Oludare, heightened marketing campaigns, lively social media engagement, and compelling pre-order incentives contributed significantly to the positive traction. “Infinix is already a familiar brand here. We drove early awareness and bundled exciting gifts with pre-orders to amplify demand,” he said.

He noted that pricing strategy and flexible purchase options were key in the current economic climate. As part of its customer-centric initiatives, Infinix offers a one-year screen warranty on the new models, covering accidental screen damage at authorised service centres.

An additional appeal for buyers is the company’s Easy Buy instalment plan, which allows customers to pay over time with zero interest — an option Oludare said was designed to broaden device accessibility.

Hunt Huangfu, Retail Manager at Infinix Nigeria, said the event also aimed to deepen dealer knowledge and strengthen retail partner relationships. “Today’s launch marks the official reintroduction of the Note 60 Series, anchored on our strategic partnership with 3CHUB,” he said.

Haruna Idoko, Regional Manager at 3CHUB Brand Management Limited, described the collaboration as a shared strategy to expand sales of Infinix’s higher-end products. The solid turnout at the event, he said, reflects growing consumer interest and confidence in the brand’s future market performance.

The Note 60 Series will be available nationwide at all 3CHUB outlets and authorised KA retail stores starting Monday. As part of promotional incentives, buyers of the Note 60 Pro will receive complimentary accessories such as power banks and earbuds, while Note 60 Edge purchasers qualify for a free power bank. Pre-order participants also received smartwatches worth ₦50,000.

With strong early momentum, expanded production efforts, and flexible financing options, the release of the Note 60 Series is poised to intensify competition in Nigeria’s mid-range smartphone segment and elevate Infinix’s brand positioning in 2026.