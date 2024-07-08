inDrive To headline Lagos Startup Week 2024 As Sponsor

inDrive, the globally recognized mobility and urban services platform, has announced its sponsorship and participation in the highly anticipated Lagos Startup Week 2024. The annual event, which is in its 8th edition, will be held from July 8th to July 13th, 2024 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year, both Aurora Tech Award and inDrive ride hailing team will be present to showcase their growth in challenging injustice in Africa, as well as highlighting the impactful work of the Aurora Tech Award in bridging the gender gap in the tech space across the continent. The event brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to discuss, learn, network, and showcase groundbreaking ideas and innovations that can shape the future of the startup ecosystem in Lagos and beyond..

In addition to being the headline sponsor of the Lagos Startup Week 2024, inDrive will be part of other industry gatherings where the business team hopes to share the company’s growth story, highlighting its role in revolutionizing ride-hailing in Africa.

On Friday, 12 July 2024, Somachi Chris-Asoluka, Ifeoma Nwobu, Eniola Edun, will take the stage at Lagos Startup Week (LSW) 2024 as part of the women of launch of panel discussion where Nigerian female innovators will lead the conversation, empowered by Aurora Tech Award, an inDrive initiative, which is a global prize for women founders of tech startups.

The gender gap in the African tech ecosystem manifests in various forms, including leadership representation, funding disparities, and pay gaps. To combat this gender bias, Lagos Startup Week is dedicated to fostering a community for African female innovators over the past nine years, providing them with opportunities to grow, learn, and connect in the tech space.

Senior Business Development Representative of inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, will be participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, July 11, 2024. This event will focus on highlighting the significant milestones achieved by inDrive, as well as the company’s future plans. Timothy Oladimeji will share insights into inDrive’s journey, its impact on the Nigerian transportation sector, and the strategies in place to further enhance the company’s services and reach.

It is worth noting that inDrive participated in last year’s edition of the event where it took the opportunity to launch its freight product feature “inDrive.Freight”.

Lagos Startup Week (LSW) is an annual event that has established itself as a pivotal platform for driving thought-provoking narratives and fostering connections within the tech ecosystem.

With its unique model, inDrive has remained a forerunner in people-first focused transportation services, revolutionizing traditional ride-hailing services. inDrive is among the two most downloaded apps in two consecutive mobility companies worldwide. It currently provides coverage and reaches more than 16 cities in Nigeria. The list of cities includes Lagos, Benin City, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Jos, Enugu, and Owerri, among others.

With this license, the ride-hailing app will be able to provide mobility options for passengers and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the nation’s capital via an accessible and interconnected urban mobility system.

