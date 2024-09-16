inDrive.Freight Records Growth, Plans Expansion To Abuja

inDrive.Freight, the delivery service from the leading ride-hailing platform, inDrive, has unveiled its impressive growth in Nigeria as more Nigerians and Nigerian businesses choose the platform to move their items from place to place.

inDrive.Freight is a delivery service offering an efficient and reliable solution for transporting heavy loads and personal belongings. Whether moving an entire apartment or delivering business inventory, inDrive.Freight provides a hassle-free experience that is trusted by thousands across Nigeria.

This innovative delivery service has seen significant traction in the first half of 2024, recording +60% in orders from H1 2024- January to July. The number of active drivers has also surged by 50% each month, providing reliable income opportunities for many drivers nationwide.

Remarkably, around 20% of these drivers are under 30, highlighting the platform’s role in addressing youth employment amidst Nigeria’s challenging economic landscape and empowering young Nigerians with steady and reliable income. The influx of younger drivers provides them with a reliable income and contributes to the overall economic stability of their communities.

“We are committed to growing our business and positively impacting the lives of young Nigerians,” said Timothy Oladimeji, Senior Business Development Manager at inDrive.

“The strong growth we’ve seen in the past months is a testament to the trust our users place in us, and we’re excited to bring inDrive.Freight to more cities across Nigeria.”

inDrive.Freight is currently operating in Lagos, but it’s gearing up for its next phase of expansion. Plans are to introduce the service to Abuja, ensuring that more Nigerians can benefit from its convenience and reliability.