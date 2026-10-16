IMF warns rising debt, inflation and geopolitical tensions threaten global stability

KEY POINTS

The IMF projects global economic growth of 3.1 per cent in 2026, despite energy disruptions and geopolitical tensions.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned that rising public debt and interest payments are limiting governments’ capacity to respond to economic shocks.

The Fund cautioned that rapid AI adoption could increase infrastructure costs, inflationary pressures, unemployment and cybersecurity risks.

The IMF called for additional funding for its Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust to support vulnerable member countries.

MAIN STORY

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that rising public debt, inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions threaten global economic stability, urging governments to strengthen fiscal policies and prepare for risks associated with rapid technological change.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva gave the warning during the 2026 World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings Plenary on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand, where she said the global economy remained resilient despite mounting pressures.

The Fund projects global economic growth of 3.1 per cent in 2026, unchanged from its forecast a year earlier. Georgieva attributed the resilience to opposing forces, with energy supply disruptions weighing on economic activity while the artificial intelligence (AI) boom supports growth and investment.

However, she said economic performance varied significantly across countries. Economies affected by war faced weaker growth prospects, while countries connected to the AI value chain recorded improvements.

Georgieva identified high debt levels, energy supply shocks, geopolitical tensions and rapid technological changes as major challenges confronting policymakers. She warned that mounting public debt was reducing governments’ ability to respond to economic shocks, while rising interest payments were crowding out development spending in low-income countries.

Energy supply disruptions are also creating a difficult combination of weaker growth and higher inflation, she said. Shipping risks and shortages of refined petroleum products and natural gas are worsening the pressures, complicating efforts by policymakers to maintain price stability without further weakening economic activity.

The rapid expansion of AI presents another challenge, particularly as businesses and governments require greater investment in infrastructure to support the technology. Georgieva warned that these investment needs could add to debt and short-term inflationary pressures, even as AI is expected to deliver productivity gains.

“Productivity gains from AI are expected, although their scale and speed remain uncertain,” she said.

Against this backdrop, Georgieva said central banks would need to prioritise price stability, supporting recent monetary tightening by the United States Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

“Timely interest rate increases are preferable to delayed action that could require more aggressive tightening later,” she said.

However, higher interest rates could also increase government borrowing costs, making credible fiscal consolidation particularly important for heavily indebted economies. Georgieva urged governments to develop medium-term fiscal plans, implement credible measures, protect vulnerable citizens and pursue structural reforms capable of strengthening economic growth.

She also called for greater preparedness for the economic and social consequences of AI, warning that its risks included youth unemployment, erosion of tax revenues, financial instability and escalating cybersecurity threats.

“Stronger international cooperation is needed to improve cyber resilience, as weaknesses in one country’s digital systems could expose others to risks,” Georgieva said.

Beyond the immediate economic outlook, she highlighted the IMF’s role in supporting member countries through financial assistance, economic surveillance, technical assistance and training aimed at strengthening economic and financial systems.

She said the Fund’s outstanding credit and undrawn commitments stood at $240 billion, while concessional lending had reached $36 billion, approximately four times its historical average.

Georgieva called on member countries to provide additional funding for the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), which provides support to the Fund’s poorest and most vulnerable members.

According to her, 39 countries had provided assurances representing about 48 per cent of the required support, with efforts continuing to raise the figure to 90 per cent.

She also disclosed that the IMF secured more than $100 million in new commitments for capacity development during the annual meetings.

Georgieva further urged countries to address global economic imbalances through adjustments in domestic economic policies. She argued that the United States needed to save more, China needed to consume more, and Europe needed to invest more.

She said coordinated international action remained essential to managing economic risks and ensuring that technological advances and economic progress benefited people across the world.

THE ISSUES

The IMF’s warning highlights the difficult choices facing governments as debt servicing costs rise and energy disruptions threaten growth. Higher interest rates may help contain inflation but can also increase public borrowing costs and restrict spending on development.

For low-income countries, these pressures could further limit resources available for infrastructure and essential public services. Meanwhile, AI presents both productivity opportunities and risks to employment, public revenue and financial stability.

The challenge for policymakers is to balance inflation control and fiscal discipline with measures that protect vulnerable populations and support sustainable growth.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Productivity gains from AI are expected, although their scale and speed remain uncertain.” – Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director

“Timely interest rate increases are preferable to delayed action that could require more aggressive tightening later.” – Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director

“Stronger international cooperation is needed to improve cyber resilience, as weaknesses in one country’s digital systems could expose others to risks.” – Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director

WHAT’S NEXT

The IMF is seeking additional commitments from member countries to strengthen the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, with funding assurances reported at 48 per cent of the required support and a target of 90 per cent.

Governments will also face pressure to develop credible medium-term fiscal plans, manage inflation risks, strengthen cybersecurity cooperation and prepare workers and institutions for the economic effects of AI.

BOTTOM LINE

The IMF says global growth remains resilient, but rising debt, energy disruptions and geopolitical tensions are threatening economic stability. Its warning underscores the need for governments to balance inflation control and fiscal discipline with development spending, social protection and preparation for technological change.