ICPC Tracks ₦610 Billion Across 1,500 Government Projects Nationwide

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) begins compliance tracking for 1,500 government projects worth ₦610 billion to ensure proper implementation and adherence to contract specifications. This initiative, part of Phase 7 of the “Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Exercise,” focuses on transparency and accountability in government spending.

Key Focus Areas

The ICPC, in a statement on November 19, 2024, highlights that the tracking covers critical sectors, including education, health, agriculture, water resources, and power. This phase operates across 22 states within the six geopolitical zones and targets projects supervised by federal agencies such as:

North-East Development Commission (NEDC)

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND)

National Primary Health Care Development Authority (NPHCDA)

Ecological Fund Office

The Commission emphasizes that the initiative ensures due process and maximizes value for money. “The objective is to deepen compliance with contract terms, improve transparency, and guarantee project benefits for local communities,” the ICPC states.

Previous Tracking Success

In Phase 6, the ICPC monitored 1,900 projects worth ₦500 billion across 24 states. These efforts covered 1,355 contractors and 176 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), resulting in improved oversight and accountability in government-funded projects.

Reinforced Legal Authority

The ICPC’s tracking efforts align with its legal mandate, recently reaffirmed by the Supreme Court. A landmark ruling confirms the ICPC’s authority to investigate and prosecute financial crimes across Nigeria.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, reports that between January 2 and August 2, 2024, the ICPC filed 54 cases and secured 11 convictions, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recorded 2,387 convictions within the same period.

The ICPC reiterates its commitment to ensuring public funds are effectively utilized, promoting transparency, and combating corruption across all levels of governance.