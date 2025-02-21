ICPC Declares Two Ex-Military Officers Wanted Over Alleged ₦3B Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (retd.), and Brigadier-General Ishaya Bauka wanted over their alleged involvement in a ₦3 billion fraud.

ICPC spokesperson Demola Bakare, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, clarified that the commission has not removed the two former military officers from its wanted list, contrary to some claims.

“Any assertion that the amended charges by ICPC have exonerated the duo of embezzlement and abuse of office is false and misleading. Such claims should be disregarded,” Bakare stated.

He further explained that an active arrest warrant remains in effect against the ex-military officials and urged the public to assist in locating them.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the charges against them were amended, not withdrawn. ICPC does not clear individuals facing trial. It is common practice for prosecuting agencies to modify charges while proceeding against available defendants. Once fugitives under bench warrants are arrested, they will be reintegrated into the case,” he said.

Bakare noted that Vice Admiral Usman was originally charged alongside five others in a case filed on April 17, 2023. Despite being served through their legal representatives, he and Brigadier-General Bauka failed to appear in court. Consequently, the ICPC secured a bench warrant for their arrest.

Providing an update on the case, Bakare disclosed that on February 4, 2025, the second defendant, Adam Imam Yusuf, was apprehended at his residence in Gwagwalada, Abuja. However, the two former military officers remain at large.

The ICPC reaffirmed its commitment to apprehending the suspects, assuring that once arrested, the existing charges will be updated to reflect the full allegations against them.

The commission urged the public to report any sightings of the wanted individuals to aid in their swift prosecution.