CBN Holds Interest Rate At 27.5% Following Inflation Rebasing

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday maintained its benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.5%, following the recent rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS, on Tuesday, announced a CPI rebasing, which significantly revised Nigeria’s headline inflation rate to 24.5% year-on-year in January 2025, compared to the previous 34.8% recorded in December 2024 under the old methodology.

Market analysts had widely anticipated the CBN’s decision to hold rates steady, citing the need to assess the impact of past rate hikes on the economy and to allow for a more accurate evaluation of inflationary trends under the new CPI framework.

The apex bank’s stance signals a cautious approach, balancing inflation control with economic growth considerations amid ongoing monetary policy adjustments.