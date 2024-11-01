i-FITNESS LAUNCHES THREE NEW BRANCHES: IPONRI, LEKKI AND GBAGADA, CONTINUING ITS MISSION TO SHAPE A FITTER LAGOS

i-Fitness, West Africa’s leading and fastest-growing fitness chain, recently launched three new branches across Lagos, bringing to 21 its total branch count in the state. The new locations, which further strengthen the company’s commitment to making fitness accessible to all, boast world-class facilities and equipment, access to internationally certified personal trainers and over 40 fitness classes weekly. i-Fitness also offers its members multi-location access across all its branches nationwide.

The new branches, which were officially opened on the 19th, 22nd and 26th of October 2024, respectively, feature the Iponri branch situated at the Old NITEL building, Western Avenue, Iponri, which is the company’s second branch in the Surulere area; the Freedom Way branch, located within Purple Lekki, a new ultra-modern mixed-use centre blending retail, entertainment, private officesand hospitality; and the new Gbagada branch, which sits within the National Opportunity Industrialization Centre at Charley Boy bus stop and offers double the space of the original, bringing to 21 the total number of branches in Lagos.

At its heart, i-Fitness is focused on shaping a fitter Lagos by encouraging Nigerians to live healthier and happier lives through fitness. With an emphasis on accessibility, its branches are designed to foster an inclusive environment where everyone—regardless of fitness level—can feel comfortable and motivated to pursue their fitness journey.

To celebrate the launches of the new branches, i-Fitness hosted a series of opening events which featured a variety of exciting activities and exclusive offerings culminating in the launch of its 21st ‘Coming of Age’ branch.

At the launch events, Mr Foluso Ogunwale, Founder and CEO of i-Fitness, expressed his company’s commitment to promoting the health and well-being of Nigerians. “We are excited to open our doors to new and existing members and remain steadfast in our mission to shape a fitter Lagos,” he said. “We aim to inspire healthy living by providing accessible, high-quality fitness solutions that meet the diverse needs of our members. These three branches bring us several steps closer to our goal.”

Danladi Verheijen, the Chairman of i-Fitness who was at the launch events stated that the company is driven by a vision to make fitness a lifestyle for a healthier and happier life. With a growing network of outlets across Lagos and other regions of Nigeria, this vision is also demonstrated in the company’s significant contributions to the country’s economy by essentially creating the modern fitness industry in Nigeria, investing billions in state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, creating jobs for close to 1000 young Nigerians and continued support for the fitness ecosystem in Nigeria.

i-Fitness takes a holistic approach to wellness by offering community events, corporate partnerships and health awareness campaigns aimed at promoting fitness on a broader scale. The brand believes that regular physical activity leads to healthier, happier, and more productive individuals, which in turn contributes to a better society.

Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth, Sports, and Social Development, who attended the opening of the i-Fitness Gbagada Branch expressed his support for i-Fitness, highlighting the significance of accessible fitness facilities and health resources. “We’re on a mission to make health a lot more accessible in this state. It is commendable for i-Fitness to establish fitness centres like this to promote healthier lifestyles for Lagosians and to all Nigerians.”

i-Fitness which now has 24 branches in Nigeria, plans to establish more branches across the country in the near future. “Our expansion is not just about opening another branch,” added Ogunwale. “It’s about creating a community hub where fitness becomes a lifestyle and a movement.”