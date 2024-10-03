How To Get A NAFDAC Registration For Your Business In 2024

Many aspiring food and drug entrepreneurs are intimidated by NAFDAC registration, some even resorting to risky shortcuts. But obtaining NAFDAC certification is essential for any Nigerian business dealing with food, drugs, cosmetics, chemicals, or medical devices.

Skipping this step exposes your company to legal issues, product seizures, and reputational damage. NAFDAC safeguards consumers and ensures industry credibility, so compliance is crucial.

The Process: Clearer Than You Think

While it may seem complex at first, the NAFDAC registration process is often more straightforward than perceived. Here’s a breakdown to help you navigate it smoothly.

What You Need (Micro-Scale Businesses):

CAC Registration: Ensure your business is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission. Additional Documents: Site Use Agreement (if applicable) Trademark Approval (highly recommended) One product sample for evaluation Three product labels Fumigation certificate Payment receipts (registration fees) Food handlers’ certificates/medical fitness certificates for production staff (covering sputum, stool, urine, Widal, and Hepatitis B tests)

What You Need (Small-Scale Businesses):

In addition to the above, you’ll need:

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs): Document procedures for quality assurance, equipment cleaning, and packaging material handling.

Registration Steps:

Get the Forms: Download the registration form and guidelines from the NAFDAC website (https://nafdac.gov.ng/our-services/msme/) or pick them up at any NAFDAC State Office. Prepare & Submit Documents: Compile all required documents with your completed form. Tip: Request a payment advice for accurate fee determination before making payments via Remita. Collect receipts from NAFDAC Accounts. Facility Inspection & Sample Collection: Schedule a facility inspection, where samples will be taken for analysis if your Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) are satisfactory. Approval & Certificate: Upon successful inspection and lab results, your product will be approved, and you’ll be notified to collect your registration certificate (typically within 90 working days).

Label Requirements:

Product Name, Net Weight/Volume, Batch Number

Manufacturing and Best-Before Dates

Space for NAFDAC Registration Number

Allergy Cautions (if applicable)

Storage Conditions, List of Ingredients, and Manufacturer Details

Understanding Fees

NAFDAC certification comes with additional fees based on product category and services required. Here’s a sample breakdown:

Single Product Registration: ₦15,000

₦15,000 Product Variants: Vary between ₦5,000 and ₦22,000

Vary between ₦5,000 and ₦22,000 Certified True Copy of Documents: ₦5,000 per page

NAFDAC: Protecting Nigerians

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) was established in response to past public health concerns related to fake drugs and substandard products. NAFDAC safeguards public health by regulating and controlling the import, manufacture, distribution, and sale of consumables in Nigeria.

Timeline:

Application Submission: Immediate

Document Verification: 10 days

Facility Inspection/Sampling: 10 days (food) / 20 days (drugs)

Laboratory Analysis: 30 days (food) / 40 days (drugs)

Final Vetting: 10 days

Approval Meeting/Registration Issuance: 20 days

Total Process: 90 days (food) / 120 days (drugs)

By following these steps and understanding the process, you can successfully navigate NAFDAC registration and confidently enter the Nigerian market with safe, compliant products.