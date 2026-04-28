Heritage Music Museum achieves milestone with completion of event center

Keypoints

The Heritage Music Museum project, founded by the late Femi Esho, has reached a major milestone with the completion of its event hall.

Ms. Bimbo Esho, Managing Director of Evergreen Musical Company, announced the completion in Lagos on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The project received significant financial and moral backing from Dr. D.K. Olukoya, General Overseer of MFM and Patron of the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation.

Once fully completed, the complex will feature a music museum, a library, an artist gallery, a recording studio, and a cinema.

The newly finished hall is designed to host live performances, album launches, and cultural gatherings, and even provides accommodation for artists.

Main Story

The vision of the late music icon Chief Femi Esho to immortalize Nigeria’s sonic history has taken a physical form.

His daughter, Ms. Bimbo Esho, revealed on Tuesday that the Heritage Event Hall, the first major component of the proposed Heritage Music Museum is now complete.

The facility, located in Lagos, serves as a bridge between Nigeria’s legendary musical past and its vibrant future, providing a dedicated space for live performances and cultural exchange.

The project’s progress was significantly accelerated by Dr. D.K. Olukoya, who has championed the cause of preserving Nigeria’s musical heritage following Chief Esho’s passing.

The completed hall is not just a stage; it is a specialized venue equipped for high-quality audio recordings, film screenings, and corporate events. Most notably, it includes lodging for performers, addressing a long-standing logistical challenge for artists involved in late-night productions.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the funding-completion gap; while the event center is a success, the most critical parts of the vision—the museum, the historical library, and the gallery of instruments—still require substantial investment. Authorities and private stakeholders must solve the problem of cultural-archiving, as many of Nigeria’s earliest musical recordings and physical artifacts are at risk of being lost to time without a temperature-controlled museum environment.

Furthermore, there is a commercial-sustainability risk; for the center to remain a “hub,” it must attract consistent bookings from both veteran highlife musicians and contemporary Afrobeats stars. To succeed, the foundation must turn this landmark into a primary tourist destination that generates enough revenue to complete the remaining gallery and library phases.

What’s Next

The Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation is expected to announce an official grand opening concert to showcase the new hall’s acoustics.

Fundraising efforts are anticipated to shift toward the acquisition and restoration of rare musical instruments for the museum phase.

The facility is likely to begin hosting album listening parties and cultural film screenings as early as next month.

Collaborative programs with universities and music historians are expected to be established to begin cataloging the library’s future collections.

Bottom Line

The completion of the Heritage Event Hall is a victory for Nigerian history. By creating a functional space for live performance first, the Esho family is ensuring the project can breathe and generate interest while they work toward the ultimate goal: a world-class museum that tells the story of Nigerian music from its roots to the global stage.