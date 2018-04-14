Here Are Proven Ways To Eat Healthy Even While On The Road

When you think of eating on the road, you are probably going to think of fast food first. However, just because you’re travelling doesn’t mean you have to eat unhealthy foods. Making better food choices will have a positive impact on your leisurejhjuu time. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s no 1 food ordering platform, shares some tips to help you eat healthfully while you’re travelling or on a trip with your friends.

Eat frequently and in smaller amounts

Eating small amounts of healthy food throughout the day sends a signal to your brain that the food supply is plentiful. At the same time, eating too much at one sitting can also make you lethargic and sleepy.

Drink lots of water

The body needs water for all of its functions. Drinking plenty of water will flush your body of toxins, keep your skin fresh, and help you eat less. It will also help you avoid travel lag, symptoms of overexposure to the heat or sun, and junk-food cravings.

Eat plenty of protein

Eating the right amount of protein especially the one containing all the essential amino acids your body need fuels enhances concentration and keeps you lean and strong. When you need energy for a long adventure, a long drive, or a day at the beach, load your body with high-quality protein (Fish, poultry and dairy products, beans and Nuts).

Pack snacks so you are not skipping meals

Often when you are travelling, you don’t have access to food at regular intervals. Rather, you skip meals so you can have fast food. The problem is your body responds as if it’s facing a food shortage and your metabolism slows way down to prevent you from starving. To keep your mind and body in top shape, pack healthy snacks in your car or backpack.

Healthy eating starts wherever you stop

If you’re on the road and stop at a fast-food joint, your food choices will be limited to fast food. But if you stop at a grocery store or restaurant that offers whole or healthy foods, you quickly expand your choices and minimise junk-food temptations.