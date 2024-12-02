Henkel Nigeria Partners With Irede Foundation To Empower Young Lives, Transform Dreams

Henkel Nigeria, a leading German multinational renowned for its WAW, Nittol and Got2b brands, has reaffirmed its commitment to empower Nigerians through its partnership with The Irede Foundation for its Project LEAP (Limb Empowerment and Advocacy Program).

Project LEAP exemplifies Henkel Nigeria’s commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive society. The company is dedicated to expanding partnerships and corporate social responsibility initiatives that foster positive change, support those in need, and enrich lives.

Through this project, Henkel has sponsored a champion with limbs, offering her the support needed to regain mobility and confidence. The Project LEAP event held in Lagos on November 20, aligns with Henkel’s purpose “Pioneers At Heart for the Good of Generations,” which emphasizes the company’s mission to enrich lives and create a lasting impact on society.

The event featured personal story from the champion and inspiring words from Henkel representatives, The Irede Foundation, and other partners. The Champion was also celebrated as a role model, showing strength and courage in overcoming life’s challenges.

Speaking at the event, Rajat Kapur, Managing Director of Henkel Nigeria, highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating, “At Henkel, we are committed to making a meaningful difference in the communities we operate. Through our support for Project LEAP, we hope to empower more young Champions, giving them not only the physical tools they need to succeed but also the confidence to pursue their dreams without limitations. This initiative embodies our dedication to driving positive change in the lives of Nigerians.”

Henkel’s support in the Champions’ future is an integral part of their drive to foster inclusivity and hope among Nigeria’s young generation, underscoring the company’s belief that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to achieve their potential.

The partnership with The Irede Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering children living with limb loss, marks another milestone in Henkel Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable community engagement.

About Henkel Nigeria:

Henkel Nigeria is a subsidiary of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a German multinational corporation. Henkel operates globally with leading brands in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technologies. In Nigeria, Henkel’s popular brands include WAW, Nittol, and Got2B.

About The Irede Foundation

The Irede Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on providing prosthetic limbs for children with limb loss, empowering them to live independently. Through programs like Project LEAP, The Irede Foundation champions inclusivity and access to life-changing resources for children and their families.