Awosika, Maymunah Kadiri, Others Inspire Women at FSDH’s WIBI Summit

FSDH successfully hosted the fourth edition of its Women in Business Initiative (WIBI) Summit, themed “She Transcends: Spurring Women to Build Enduring Businesses and Careers.” The hybrid event, held on Thursday 28th November 2024 at the Wheatbaker Hotel in Lagos and streamed online, brought together notable speakers and attendees to discuss strategies for empowering women in business and career.

In her keynote address, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika stressed the importance of investing in women’s talents for nation-building. “Any nation that does not nurture its women population is losing so much and will never reach its full potential,” she affirmed. She shared her entrepreneurial journey, urging women to embrace self-awareness, define their purpose, and make decisions tailored to their goals.

The panel session further deepened the conversations with insights from experts across various fields. Dr. Maymunah Kadiri, a psychotherapist and mental health advocate, spoke passionately about prioritizing mental well-being as a foundation for personal and professional success. Mr. Toyin Owolabi, MD/CEO of FSDH Asset Management, provided attendees with actionable strategies for wealth creation and financial stability, while Adebola Oruma, Head of the Gender Business Desk at the Bank of Industry, shed light on funding opportunities and resources available to women entrepreneurs, encouraging them to take full advantage of these tools to grow their businesses.

The summit also celebrated trailblazing awardees while fostering valuable connections and equipping attendees with tools to build thriving businesses.