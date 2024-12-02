Anambra Government Reviews N1.01 Billion Streetlight Project Cost

The Anambra State Government clarifies that the reported N1.01 billion budget for the Awka solar streetlight project contains errors and needs a cost review. Officials explain that the project is not yet approved, and the estimated expenses require significant reduction.

In an official statement, the government addresses the earlier announcement, which incorrectly stated that contracts for installing 1,130 solar streetlights had been awarded. During the 35th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meeting, members raise concerns about the high unit costs, leading to a decision to revisit the proposal.

At the meeting, the council concludes that the estimated costs per streetlight are too high. They defer the final decision and request a detailed review. The revised proposal will be discussed at the upcoming 36th ANSEC meeting.

The statement highlights:

The need for cost reduction.

The previous announcement of an awarded contract is inaccurate and regretted.

Initial reports estimate the project cost at N1.01 billion, divided into three parts:

Lot 1: VIGEO-DOME LTD for 544 streetlights at N460.7 million.

VIGEO-DOME LTD for 544 streetlights at N460.7 million. Lot 2: FRANKTORCH NIG LTD for 346 streetlights at N385.6 million.

FRANKTORCH NIG LTD for 346 streetlights at N385.6 million. Lot 3: HONEYDOVE INTEGRATED for 240 streetlights at N163.8 million.

Many residents question the average cost of about N894,000 per streetlight. The state government assures the public that any final approval will reflect realistic costs, with updates to follow once a decision is reached.