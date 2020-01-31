Guinness Nigeria Sees N68.3 billion Revenue in H1, N1.3 billion PAT

Guinness Nigeria Plc, a leading beverage, and alcohol company in Nigeria has announced its unaudited results for its first half (H1) year period ended December 31, 2019.

The results showed that revenue increased marginally from N67.796 billion to N68.327 billion. The growth was mainly driven by strong double-digit growth in brand Guinness and mainstream spirits.

Operating profit declined from N4.638 billion to N3.559 billion mainly due to the impact of the excise duty increase, while profit after tax fell from N2.579 billion to N1.315 billion driven by an increase in net financing costs related to short term loans. Financing cost rose from N845 million to N1.743 billion.

Speaking on the results, Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Baker Magunda, said: “In the H1 ended December 31, 2019, Guinness Nigeria delivered results that reflected a very strong second fiscal quarter performance despite continued regulatory, competitive and inflationary challenges in the operating environment.

Strong growth in Guinness, spirits, and ready-to-drink (RTD) together with cost-benefit from various productivity initiatives have helped to mitigate other risks. Despite the increase in excise duties on beer and mainstream spirits, the competitive environment was such that there was a lack of pricing opportunities in the period to mitigate this.”

“Looking forward, we will continue to drive our strategy which has a deliberate focus on key categories, growing spirits faster, continuing to innovate to meet consumer needs, and driving productivity.

Whilst we are conscious of the continued challenging operating environment with double-digit inflation and pressured consumer spending, we are positive about the execution of our strategy for the remainder of the 2020 financial year. We remain confident of the resilience of our total beverage alcohol portfolio strategy as a key driver of sustainable growth in the market,” he added.

Source: THISDAY