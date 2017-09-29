GTBank Kicks Off Closed Period Friday, September 29

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) has announced a closed period for trading in the its shares from Friday, September 29 2017, in respect of its Unaudited Financial Statements for Q3’17.

The bank’s Company Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo in a statement filed with the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday noted the Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, to consider the unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Obebeduo also informed stakeholders and investing public that both developments were in line with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange for quoted companies