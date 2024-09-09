Group Sues Lagos State Government Over $100 Million Dangote Refinery Land Compensation

A group, De Renaissance Patriots, and residents of Ibeju-Lekki have filed a lawsuit against the Lagos State Government in the Federal High Court, Ikoyi. The group is seeking clarification on the recent claim by Alhaji Aliko Dangote that he paid $100 million to the state government as compensation for the land acquired for his refinery.

In July 2024, Dangote announced that he had purchased approximately 7,000 acres of land from the Lagos State Government for $100 million. De Renaissance Patriots Foundation has requested the court to compel the state government to confirm or deny the veracity of this claim.

The group has also urged the court to mandate the Lagos State Government to provide a detailed account of how the $100 million was received and utilized if the claim is true.

In addition, they are demanding disclosure of the bank account where the funds were deposited and their subsequent use.

De Renaissance Patriots Foundation and Ibeju-Lekki Peoples Forum have filed a lawsuit against the Lagos State Government, seeking clarification on the $100 million land compensation paid by Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his refinery. In their originating motion filed before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, the applicants cited Sections 39, 1, 3, 4, 7, 20, and 24 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

The respondents in the case include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Attorney General of Lagos State, the State Accountant General, the Permanent Secretary of the Lands Bureau, Lagos State, and the Lagos State Government.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University