Governor Fubara Dismisses All Commissioners And Appointees In Rivers State

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed all commissioners and public office holders serving in his administration, citing the need to restructure governance following a recent Supreme Court ruling.

The announcement, made through a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary Nelson Chukwudi on Wednesday evening in Port Harcourt, takes immediate effect.

Governor Fubara, who addressed members of his outgoing cabinet during a valedictory session marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary at the Government House, expressed gratitude for their dedication to state development over the past two years.

“The governor thanks members of his cabinet for their services and contributions to the growth of Rivers State in the last two years,” the statement read.

He also urged Nigerians to embrace unity and support President Bola Tinubu in efforts to build a more peaceful and prosperous nation. The governor emphasized that the cabinet shake-up is aligned with his renewed commitment to serve the people of Rivers with “greater vigour.”

The development follows months of uncertainty surrounding the tenure of Fubara’s appointees. Earlier, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), who was installed during an emergency rule declared by the federal government, had suspended all commissioners, advisers, and board members appointed by Fubara.

With the lifting of emergency rule in September, the Rivers State House of Assembly subsequently called on Governor Fubara to present a new list of nominees for screening, along with the 2025 state budget.

The governor’s decision to dissolve his cabinet is now expected to pave the way for a reconstitution of the state’s executive team in the coming weeks.