Gold stabilises at $4,650 as Iran tensions persist

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| April 7, 2026

Key Points

Gold steadies at $4,650 after two-day decline

Silver holds above $73 amid muted trading activity

Markets react to U.S. threat against Iranian infrastructure

Main Story

Gold prices steadied around $4,650 per ounce on Tuesday, halting a two-session decline as investors weighed escalating geopolitical risks tied to U.S.-Iran tensions and shifting monetary policy expectations.

The precious metal found support despite broader market uncertainty, while silver traded slightly above $73, reflecting cautious investor positioning. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar weakened against major and emerging market currencies, reversing earlier gains ahead of the North American trading session.

The market remains highly sensitive to developments in the Middle East, particularly following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to strike Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by the stated deadline.

Despite geopolitical tensions typically boosting safe-haven demand, gold has declined roughly 15% since the conflict began. Analysts attribute this to surging oil prices fueling inflation concerns, which in turn have reduced expectations for interest rate cuts by major central banks.

Current pricing suggests the U.S. Federal Reserve may hold rates steady through the year, a shift from earlier projections that anticipated multiple rate cuts.

What’s Being Said

“Gold’s reaction is being constrained by inflation fears and interest rate expectations, which are offsetting its safe-haven appeal,” said Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy, Saxo Bank.

“Markets are in a binary state — either de-escalation drives risk appetite, or conflict escalation triggers a sharp flight to safety,” said Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst, OANDA.

What’s Next

U.S. deadline on Iran expected to influence commodity markets immediately

Federal Reserve policy outlook remains key driver for gold prices

Investors monitoring inflation data and energy price trends

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Gold’s muted response underscores a market caught between geopolitical risk and monetary tightening expectations, limiting upside momentum despite rising global uncertainty.