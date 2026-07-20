German foreign minister begins three-nation Africa tour

Key points

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul begins a three-country Africa tour covering Mauritania, Nigeria and South Africa.

The visit aims to strengthen political, economic and security cooperation with African partners.

Wadephul will travel with a German business delegation to promote investment opportunities.

His first stop in Mauritania will focus on regional security and refugee challenges.

Main story

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will begin a three-nation tour of Africa on Monday, visiting Mauritania, Nigeria and South Africa as Berlin seeks to strengthen political and economic ties with the continent.

The visit marks Wadephul’s third trip to Africa this year and comes as Germany and the European Union seek closer engagement with African countries amid shifting global trade dynamics and reduced multilateral cooperation by the United States under President Donald Trump.

According to Germany’s Foreign Office, Europe and Africa share strong geographical, political, economic and security ties, making deeper cooperation a strategic priority.

Wadephul will be accompanied by a delegation of business leaders as part of efforts to identify investment opportunities for German companies and encourage private sector partnerships that support economic growth.

His first stop will be Nouakchott, the Mauritanian capital, where he is scheduled to meet President Mohamed Ghazouani and Foreign Minister Mohamed Merzoug.

The minister will also visit the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), where discussions are expected to focus on preventing extremism and promoting deradicalisation in response to persistent violence by Islamist militant groups across the Sahel.

Mauritania, with a population of about five million, is regarded as one of the more stable countries in the Sahel despite ongoing regional insecurity. The country currently hosts more than 320,000 refugees who have fled neighbouring Mali.

Wadephul previously visited Kenya and Ethiopia in January and Morocco in April.

The issues

Germany is seeking to deepen economic partnerships, encourage investment and strengthen security cooperation with African countries as geopolitical competition and regional security challenges continue to evolve.

What’s being said

“Europe and Africa are closely linked not only geographically, but also politically, economically and in terms of security issues.” — German Foreign Office spokeswoman

What’s next

After his engagements in Mauritania, Wadephul will continue his tour with visits to Nigeria and South Africa, where discussions are expected to focus on trade, investment, regional security and bilateral cooperation.

Bottom line

Germany is intensifying its engagement with Africa through high-level diplomacy, combining political dialogue, business partnerships and security cooperation to strengthen long-term relations with key countries on the continent.