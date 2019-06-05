GenCos Supply 3, 919 MegaWatts to National Grid

Electricity Generating Companies (GenCos) comprising gas-fired and hydro stations released an average of 3, 919 MegaWatts (MW) of power into the national grid on Monday, a daily energy report has said.

The report, which was compiled by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said that the energy released by the companies was up by 139.64MW from the figure delivered on Sunday.

It said 1,808MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas.

Similarly, it said 728MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructures.

It said 289 MW was recorded as losses due to water management procedures .

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.3 billion on Monday to the factors of insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Monday’s generation was unavailability of gas.

Source: NAN