Gas Flaring To End Soon – FG

Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta, says the Federal Government will soon introduce a programme that will end gas flaring in the Niger Delta.

Boroh said this on Friday during the inauguration of a water project in Gelegele-Gbene community near Benin in Ovia North East Local Government area of Edo.

Boro said the programme, tagged “National Gas Flaring Commercialisation Programme”, would generate about 36, 000 direct jobs and 200, 000 indirect jobs in the Niger Delta.

He said that the gas would be harnessed for cooking, electricity and other industrial uses, adding that government had identified 48 sites for the first phase of the programme.

Boroh, who did not give effective date for the commencement of the programme, said the programme had been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“I want you all to know that the government is quite disturbed about the health and environmental impact of gas flaring and is working hard to put an end to this very soon.

“Through this programme also, six million households would have access to clean and renewable energy,” he said.

Boroh, however, said the programme would be private sector driven.

He said that the President remained committed to the development of the region, stressing that there were other areas which the government intended to partner with the people of the region.

According to Boroh, the people are expected to be active participants in the Modular Refinery and Pipeline Security and Monitoring Scheme, both of which modalities for implementation has reached advance stage.

“For the pipeline security scheme, it is going to be community driven.

“The communities where we have these oil installations and facilities are expected to drive this process. The modalities for these are still being worked out.

“For the modular refinery, which is also going to be private driven, it is being initiated in order to put an end to the menace of illegal refinery. The blue print on this will be out soon,” he said.

Boroh said the amnesty programme was being restructured to include human capacity development.

Earlier, the Gelegele-Gbene community and the Ikea National Congress (INC), had called for the establishment of an amnesty office in the community.

The appeal, which was made by Chief Robinson Ogunkoru, also called for pipeline surveillance slot for INC as well as provision of skill acquisition centre in the community.

They also demanded for the inclusion of other genuine agitators who were not captured in the amnesty programme.