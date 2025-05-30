France To Enforce Ban On Smoking In Public Areas From July 1

Beginning July 1, 2025, France will implement a ban on smoking in outdoor public spaces where children are likely to be present. The restriction will apply to locations such as beaches, public parks, bus stops, school entrances, and sports arenas.

Health and Family Minister, Catherine Vautrin, announced the new measure on Thursday, May 29, emphasising the government’s commitment to safeguarding children from second-hand smoke.

“Tobacco must disappear where there are children, The freedom to smoke stops where children’s right to breathe clean air starts.” Vautrin told Ouest-France.

Under the new regulation, students will also be prohibited from smoking in front of schools. Violators risk a fine of up to €135 ($154).

However, the ban does not extend to electronic cigarettes or France’s renowned outdoor café terraces.

France already enforces smoking restrictions in several public spaces, including workplaces, airports, train stations, and playgrounds. Health advocates and anti-smoking organisations have consistently called for more comprehensive legislation to curb tobacco use in public.

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 35 per cent of the French population smokes—significantly higher than the European average of 25 per cent and the global average of 21 per cent.