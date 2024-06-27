Former Konga CEO Imudia Commits Suicide In Lagos home

According to reports, Mr. Nick Imudia, the former CEO of Konga, one of Nigeria’s largest e-commerce companies, killed himself at home.

Reportedly, on Tuesday night, June 25, Imudia, the CEO of D.light, a pioneer in the financing and distribution of revolutionary home goods and residential solar energy solutions, committed suicide by plunging from the balcony of his Lekki, Lagos, apartment.

The report said: “Before making the jump, he had called his US-based brother to give him instructions on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

“He also called his young daughter from a previous relationship and told her he would always be there for her and that all she needed to do was look in the sky and he would see her.

“His friends, family and associates are in shock as to why he would commit suicide. No one is sure why he took his own life.

“From the Ika South local government area of Delta State, Nick was previously married to the mother of his young daughter, who was also from the same local government with him. The marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.”

Before Konga, Nick had stints with TCL/Alcatel as a regional director and Microsoft Device and Services as the GM/MD for West and Central Africa.