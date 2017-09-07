FOOD & NUTRITION JOB | Distributors Needed at UAC Foods Limited – 6 Positions

UAC Foods Limited is a leading manufacturer and Marketer of tasty, nourishing convenience foods. The business is a joint venture between UACN Plc of Nigeria with 51% equity stake and Tiger Brands of South Africa with 49%.

As a leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods company, UAC Foods Limited is committed to giving satisfaction with the best choices you can trust in quality Snacks, Dairies and Beverage Products.

Job Title: Distributor

Locations: Port-Harcourt, Aba, Benin, Ilorin, Ibadan and Ado-Ekiti.

Requirements

Warehouse space for storage (Cold storage facility is required for Ice cream distributors)

Sales Representatives -with Sales Vans

At least one delivery vehicle.

Working Capital

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their application letter to:[email protected]

Or

The General Manager, Sales,

UAC Foods Limited,

Km 16, Ikorodu Road,

Ojota,

Lagos State.