NSE Index Adds 0.56% on Revitalised Bullish Momentum

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, September 6, recovered by 0.56 per cent, on healthy rally.

The All Share Index appreciated by 205.15 points to settle at 35,609.07 points. Likewise, market capitalisation surged by N70.7 billion to close at N12.273 trillion, pushing up year-to-date returns upward to 32.11 per cent.

Guinness Nigeria Plc led 22 gainers with a surge of 10.24 per cent on Wednesday as a result of an impressive 2017 full year report released on the floor of the NSE on Tuesday. The stock thus progressed from Tuesday’s positive performance to close at N87.30 per share.

It was followed by Red Star Express Plc which appreciated 9.82 per cent to close at N4.81 per share while Air Service Plc added 4.93 per cent to close at N5.96 per share.

PZ led the day’s losers with a depreciation of 4.98 per cent to close at N25.94 per share, Morison dropped 4.88 per cent to close at 78 kobo per share and Linkage Assurance declined 4.48 per cent to close at 64 kobo.

GTB emerged the most traded stock with 68.5 million units sold at N2.6billion, Access Bank was next with the sale of 56.6 million units of shares valued at N577.7 million.

FBN Holdings was third with the sale of 32.7 million shares worth N194.7 million, Fidelity Bank sold 25.1 million shares at N32.6 million while Sterling Bank sold 11.5 million shares worth N11.7 million.

At the end of the day’s transactions, investors in 4,066 deals traded a total of 281.8m shares worth N5,4bn compared to a total of 230.0 million shares valued at N4.775 billion on Tuesday.