FMDQ Lists FG’s $3.3billion Diaspora Bond, Eurobond

The FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, FMDQ, has listed the $3 billion Eurobond issued by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Also, the $300 million 5.625 percent Diaspora Bond due 2022 issued in June 2017 has been listed on the FMDQ platform.

The Eurobond issued by the Nigerian government is in two parts; $1.5 billion 6.500 percent Notes due 2027 and $1.5 billion 7.625 percent Notes due 2047 under its $4.5 billion Global Medium-Term Note Programme Eurobonds.

The papers were listed on FMDQ to promote, among others, visibility for the issues and financial inclusion.

These listings of foreign currency-denominated debt securities by the government, show its unrelenting commitment to supporting the growth and development of the nation’s DCM towards economic development sustainability.

In the first quarter of 2017, FG made history in the nation, when the FRN Eurobond was listed for the first time ever domestically.

Following a series of strategic engagements between the DMO and FMDQ, and other stakeholders on the importance of listing the sovereign’s Eurobonds domestically, the DMO achieved this most significant accomplishment when it listed the $1 billion Eurobond on FMDQ in March 2017.

Less than a year later, the DMO, on behalf of the FRN, is again making history through the issuance and subsequent listing of the FRN Diaspora Bond, BusinessPost reports.