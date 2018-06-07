First Bank, WorldRemit Sign Partnership on Money Transfer to FBN Customers Accounts

Leading digital money transfer service WorldRemit has joined forces with First Bank of Nigeria Limited (First Bank) for instant money transfers to all First Bank accounts in Nigeria.

The new strategic partnership considerably expands WorldRemit’s footprint in the country and allows its customers in over 50 countries to send money to First Bank accounts directly from their phones. The deal supports WorldRemit’s plan to serve 10 million customers connected to emerging markets by 2020.

First Bank is collaborating with WorldRemit to drive convenience and ease of banking for its customers as well as provide the much-needed push for financial inclusion initiatives. Established since 1894 and with footprint in 6 African countries and a full-fledged branch in London, First Bank has over 14 million customer accounts and more than 750 business locations providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services across these markets.With a diaspora of over 15 million people living in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, remittances play an increasingly important role in Nigeria’s economy. The World Bank estimates that in 2017 alone Nigeria received over $22 billion in remittances, making it the largest recipient in Africa.