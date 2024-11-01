NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians About Unregistered Condom Brand In Market

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) warns Nigerians about the presence of an unregistered condom brand, Foula Condoms, in circulation.

On Thursday, NAFDAC officials from the Post-Marketing Surveillance directorate identify Foula condoms, sold in packs of three, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, and Zango, Katsina State. This discovery is part of a risk-based surveillance study focusing on registered condoms in Nigeria.

NAFDAC states, “The Foula brand of condoms is not registered for use in Nigeria, and its labeling does not comply with English language requirements, raising significant safety concerns.” The agency emphasizes that condoms are vital for preventing unintended pregnancies and protecting against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, but they must meet established quality standards to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Unregistered and low-quality condoms threaten public health efforts aimed at preventing unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections. NAFDAC highlights that the illegal sale of these products poses risks, as their safety and quality cannot be assured.

In response to this issue, NAFDAC directs zonal directors and state coordinators to enhance surveillance and eliminate unregistered products from distribution networks nationwide.

Importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and consumers are urged to remain vigilant in the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, and use of these unregistered products, ensuring all medical items are sourced from authorized suppliers. Consumers should verify the authenticity and condition of products before purchasing.

NAFDAC encourages the public to report any suspected substandard or counterfeit medical devices through its toll-free line at 0800-162-3322 or via email at sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng. Healthcare professionals and patients should also report any adverse effects related to medicinal products or devices through NAFDAC’s E-reporting platforms.

