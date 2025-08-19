FIFPRO Urges India To Resolve Crisis Over Uncertain Future Of Super League

The international footballers’ union, FIFPRO, has urged Indian football authorities to take urgent steps to revive the country’s top-flight competition, warning that prolonged uncertainty is threatening the livelihoods of thousands of players and staff.

The Indian Super League (ISL), traditionally held between September and April, has been left in limbo following the expiration of a rights agreement between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the league’s operator. The deal expired on December 8 and has yet to be renewed, paralysing the competition and putting more than 5,000 players, coaches, and other workers at risk.

In a statement released on Tuesday, FIFPRO Asia/Oceania expressed “deep concern” over the ongoing crisis, noting that it is having a “significant impact on the livelihoods, careers, and well-being” of those employed in the league.

“Players have been subjected to unilateral and unlawful suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice,” the union said, pressing the AIFF, FSDL, and club owners to confirm the ISL schedule and outline a roadmap for the season to begin.

Talks to renew the long-standing agreement, first signed in 2010, collapsed after India’s Supreme Court directed the AIFF to suspend negotiations pending a separate case involving the federation’s new constitution.

The uncertainty has already sparked unrest within clubs. Top side Mohun Bagan recently refused to release players for India’s training camp ahead of the CAFA Nations Cup, accusing the AIFF of “negligence” towards player welfare. Three clubs, including former champions Bengaluru FC, have reportedly stopped paying salaries, citing the unclear future of the league.

FIFPRO, working alongside the Football Players’ Association of India, has escalated the matter to FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation.

Meanwhile, the national team continues to struggle on the pitch. India, now ranked 133rd in the world—their lowest position in nearly a decade—appointed former midfielder Khalid Jamil as head coach earlier this month.