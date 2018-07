FG Unveils New National Carrier Brand Name, Logo to Investors in UK

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday unveiled the new National Carrier. It is called ‘Nigeria Air’.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, did the unveiling to investors at the ongoing Farnborough International Air Show in UK.

The colour is green white green.

According to Sirika the new carrier will ply 81 routes, both local and international, after considering about a thousand destinations.

Ethiopian Airlines said it is in talks with Nigeria on the new national carrier.