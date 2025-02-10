FG Unveils New Guidelines To Improve School Management In Unity Colleges

The Federal Government introduces updated guidelines to strengthen governance and administration in Federal Unity Colleges. Developed by the Ministry of Education, the revised framework defines the role of School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs) in ensuring better school management and improved education quality.

The official launch takes place at the ministry’s conference hall, with key stakeholders in attendance, including the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa; the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad; and education commissioners from various states.

Strengthening School Administration Through Collaboration

Dr. Alausa highlights the importance of involving multiple stakeholders in school management, stressing that teachers, parents, students, and community representatives must actively participate in decision-making.

“We must adopt a collaborative approach where every key stakeholder plays a role in shaping the future of our schools,” he states.

He adds that the updated guidelines aim to improve accountability and ensure schools respond effectively to the needs of students and teachers.

The Role of SBMCs in School Governance

SBMCs serve as advisory and oversight bodies that bring together teachers, parents, students, and community representatives to enhance school operations. Their responsibilities include improving infrastructure, supporting student welfare, and addressing academic challenges.

The revised framework promotes a more inclusive and participatory school management system, ensuring local communities have a voice in decision-making.

Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad emphasizes the critical role SBMCs play in addressing key challenges in the education sector.

“These committees are essential for tackling schools’ specific needs, enhancing governance, and building stronger relationships between schools and their communities,” she explains.

She also points out that SBMCs create a more transparent and accountable education system, where all stakeholders contribute to school development.

Enhancing School Governance: Establishes a structured decision-making process.

Establishes a structured decision-making process. Encouraging Community Involvement: Strengthens the role of local stakeholders in school development.

Strengthens the role of local stakeholders in school development. Addressing Infrastructure and Funding Issues: Provides strategies for improving school facilities and financial management.

Provides strategies for improving school facilities and financial management. Promoting Accountability: Ensures schools operate with greater transparency and efficiency.

Positive Reception from Stakeholders

Education leaders welcome the revised guidelines, seeing them as a significant step toward improving school management in Unity Colleges.

Hajiya Zainab Musawa, Commissioner for Education in Katsina State, describes the initiative as a “well-structured and timely policy” that will boost education quality and governance.

Similarly, SBMC Chairperson Hajiya Modibbo Kawu expresses support for the new framework, emphasizing its potential to strengthen school administration and foster better collaboration between schools and local communities.

The updated guidelines align with the National Policy on Education, reinforcing the government’s commitment to a more community-driven approach to school governance.