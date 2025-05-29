FG Unveils AI Degree Programme

The Federal Government has launched new specialised Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, and Networking, in a bid to align Nigeria’s education system with global technological advancements.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.Speaking on the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration after two years in office, Bugaje described the initiative as a major step towards equipping Nigerian students with the digital competencies needed to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“We have unbundled traditional HND programmes into more targeted skill areas,” he explained. “This restructuring is already in motion, and under the Nigeria Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), we are introducing more specialised training modules.”

Bugaje noted that the reforms go beyond curriculum updates and extend into the digital transformation of governance across technical institutions. A key component of this shift, he said, is the implementation of a digital accreditation system powered by AI.

“For instance, the new AI-driven accreditation platform helps monitor compliance with academic standards, detect faculty duplication, and reduce malpractices. If a lecturer is listed on multiple polytechnic websites, the system flags it automatically, helping us maintain transparency and integrity,” he said.

Under the new process, institutions are now required to upload detailed data about their infrastructure, equipment, and staff onto a centralised digital platform—eliminating the need for frequent physical site visits.

“This approach cuts costs, reduces logistical risks, and curbs potential manipulation of accreditation procedures,” he added. However, Bugaje clarified that institutions located in remote areas without stable internet access would temporarily rely on accredited third-party vendors to submit reports for NBTE review.

He further explained that the digital accreditation system operates in line with the Minimum National Academic Standards (MNAS), which set clear benchmarks for every National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programme in terms of curriculum, facilities, and faculty requirements.

The NBTE boss emphasised that both the digital accreditation system and the new tech-focused academic offerings are designed to modernise Nigeria’s polytechnic education system and make it globally competitive.

“Nigeria must embrace technology in both education and economic planning,” Bugaje stated. “This is how we can drive sustainable growth and position ourselves for prosperity in the digital era—just as many Southeast Asian countries have done.”