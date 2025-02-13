FG To Upgrade Nigeria’s Textile Industry – Minister

The Nigerian government has promised to bring back the textile industry and improve its production process. It also plans to promote goods made in Nigeria to boost the country’s economy and create more jobs.

Senator John Enoh, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, made this announcement in Lagos on Wednesday during his visit to Sunflag Nigeria Ltd. as part of a three-day tour of different industries.

The minister explained that President Bola Tinubu’s government is focused on growing Nigeria’s economy by encouraging manufacturing and creating job opportunities.

He pointed out that in the past, the textile industry was one of the largest employers of Nigerians, competing with the government in terms of job creation.

Government Assures Support for Textile Industry

Enoh praised Sunflag Nigeria Ltd. for staying in business despite the economic difficulties Nigeria has faced over the years. He assured them that the current administration is committed to reviving and growing the sector.

He also emphasized the need to address issues affecting the industry, saying:

“When people say that the textile industry has the potential to create two million jobs, I believe that number is even lower than the real potential. Also, when we hear that about 300 containers of textile products enter Nigeria illegally every year without being properly recorded, that is a serious issue that must be addressed.”

The minister also pointed out that Nigeria’s neighbor, Benin Republic, has a thriving textile and garment industry. However, much of their production is aimed at the Nigerian market, meaning Nigeria is losing out on potential business opportunities.

“My main responsibility in the ministry is to promote made-in-Nigeria goods and services. My visit here is to reassure you that this government is determined and capable of changing the situation,” Enoh stated.

The Current State of Nigeria’s Textile Industry

The Managing Director of Sunflag Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Alok Bhardwaj, explained that his company uses local resources in its production, including Nigerian cotton, wool, thread, and yarn.

He recalled that between 1985 and 1990, Nigeria’s textile industry employed about 250,000 workers and had over 250 textile companies. Today, the number has drastically reduced to around 10,000 workers, with only a few companies still in operation.

“You might be shocked to learn that Nigeria imports about $6 billion worth of textiles every year. By doing this, we are indirectly employing 750,000 workers in China and India just to make the clothes we wear,” Bhardwaj explained.

Challenges Facing the Textile Industry

One of the biggest problems the industry faces is the smuggling of second-hand clothing into Nigeria. Bhardwaj noted that this negatively affects Nigerian tailors and fabric producers.

“About 1.5 million Nigerian tailors are struggling because of the large number of second-hand clothes that enter the country without any restrictions,” he said.

To protect Nigeria’s textile industry, he called for a fair business environment that puts locally made goods first and encourages Nigerians to support homegrown businesses.

“When we employ our own people, it has a ripple effect on the economy. If we truly want to achieve the government’s economic growth targets, we must ensure that Nigerians are making products for Nigerians,” Bhardwaj concluded.