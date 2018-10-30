FG to Release Intervention Funds to 219 Varsities, Others

The Federal Government has said that it will release intervention funds, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, to 219 universities, polytechnics and colleges of education by 2019 so as to enable them to build “critical infrastructure.”

The TETFund Executive Secretary, Dr Bichi Baffa, said this in Abuja last Friday, while enlisting 14 new institutions that would receive the funds.

Baffa said the beneficiaries must adhere to the operational guidelines of the funds and ensure transparency in their implementation of various projects.

Our correspondent learnt that the new institutions expected to receive the funds in 2019 include First Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State; College of Education, Lanlate, Oyo State; University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State; Gombe State College of Education; Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State and Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa.

Others are Gateway Polytechnic, Sapade, Ogun State, Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna State; and Enugu State Polytechnic.

TETFund’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Benn Ebikwo, in a statement, said the funds were for the development of critical infrastructure for teaching and learning, instructional materials and training of academic staff.

The release partly read, “The enlisted institutions are advised on the need to adhere to the operational guidelines of TETFund and to ensure transparency in their implementations of the various intervention lines. They have been acquainted with the operations of TETFund and modalities for accessing its various interventions.

“The Executive Secretary urges the heads of the institutions to familiarise themselves with the TETFund Establishment Act and the various guidelines set out for the intervention lines.”