FG To Deliver 77,400 Social Housing Units Nationwide

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to construct 77,400 social housing units across the country as part of efforts to bridge Nigeria’s housing deficit under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Yusuf Ata, made this known in a recent statement, highlighting the administration’s commitment to delivering mass housing through strategic investments and partnerships.

He said the government would build 3,000 housing units each in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano under the Renewed Hope Cities initiative, while 250 units would be developed in each of the 36 states to serve as Renewed Hope Estates.

“In addition, we will be delivering 77,400 housing units nationwide, with 100 units allocated to each of the 774 local government areas,” Ata announced.

The Minister also reaffirmed the ministry’s openness to collaboration with local and international partners, noting ongoing discussions with Ms Allen Le and Partners International Investment Consulting Joint Company. “The primary mandate of the ministry is to provide mass housing for Nigerians. We welcome partnerships that can help us achieve this,” he said.

To ensure effective collaboration, Ata urged the delegation to submit a detailed proposal outlining areas of interest and possible modes of partnership.

He further revealed that 30 per cent of the social housing units would be reserved for vulnerable and low-income Nigerians. “President Tinubu insisted on allocating 30 per cent of the houses to non-income Nigerians, even when a 20 per cent proposal was presented. This demonstrates his commitment to inclusive housing,” Ata noted.

In his remarks, Allen Ke Nam, who led the visiting delegation from SV-NED Incorporated, expressed strong interest in investing in Nigeria’s housing sector, particularly in the area of affordable housing.

Nam requested land from the Federal Government to facilitate the proposed investment and highlighted the broader impact of the collaboration. “This partnership will create jobs and promote skill acquisition as we introduce new construction technologies,” he stated.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Shuaib Belgore, also welcomed the initiative, assuring the investors of the ministry’s full support in achieving its housing development goals.