FG Targets Full Computer-Based Testing For National Examinations By 2027

The Federal Government sets a target to transition all national examinations to 100% computer-based testing (CBT) by 2027.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announces this initiative during the inauguration of the Committee on Improvement of Quality Examinations in Abuja. The committee is tasked with enhancing examination standards, ensuring fairness in assessments, and addressing key challenges in the education sector.

Transition to Full Computer-Based Testing

Dr. Alausa reaffirms the government’s plan to fully implement CBT for all examinations within the next three years.

“We are committed to making this happen,” he states, emphasizing that technology will play a critical role in resolving issues such as examination malpractices and inefficiencies in the current system.

The committee will also focus on curbing candidate impersonation, where individuals take exams on behalf of others, and ensuring standardized assessment procedures.

Dr. Alausa highlights widespread examination malpractice as a major issue involving students, parents, teachers, school principals, and examination supervisors.

“There are multiple participants in these practices,” he explains, adding that addressing exam leakages, identity theft, and weak supervision requires a comprehensive approach.

As part of ongoing reforms, Dr. Alausa announces updates to examination certificates to increase security and prevent fraud.

Beginning with the May-June-July examination cycle, certificates will now feature:

Candidate’s National Identification Number (NIN)

Photograph of the candidate

Date of birth

“These three identifiers will ensure almost 100% accuracy in verifying candidates’ identities,” Dr. Alausa states.

He emphasizes that these reforms align with the government’s commitment to human capital development, backed by substantial investments in education.

The Chairman of the committee and Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, expresses gratitude to the government for entrusting the team with this responsibility.

He pledges to lead the committee in implementing the reforms efficiently, ensuring that Nigeria’s examination system upholds integrity, credibility, and fairness.

These efforts aim to modernize the country’s education sector, improve the quality of assessments, and guarantee that students’ qualifications hold true value.