FG Seeks Private Investors For Rehabilitation And Leasing Of Federal Buildings In Lagos

The Federal Government seeks private investors to rehabilitate and lease unused and dilapidated federal buildings in Lagos. The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, reveals this plan during his official visit to Lagos for a facility assessment on Tuesday.

Dangiwa stresses the government’s commitment to upgrading these properties, many of which have been neglected, causing security concerns and general disrepair. He mentions issues such as the lack of water, electricity, and overall structural problems.

He explains that buildings requiring government funding will be upgraded directly, while those in need of private sector involvement will be rehabilitated by investors. “The private sector will invest in these properties, rehabilitate and upgrade them to suitable standards, and then lease them to tenants to recoup their investment before handing them back to the federal government,” Dangiwa adds.

During his visit to the Lagos Field Headquarters Office at Tafawa Balewa, which houses over 40 federal government ministries, departments, and agencies, Dangiwa observes that most institutions are not allocating funds to improve their office facilities. He states that the Ministry of Housing will intervene to address this issue.

Dangiwa also outlines the government’s phased approach to rehabilitating federal buildings in Lagos, instructing the Controller of Housing to prioritize key projects for immediate attention. His three-day assessment tour covers 12 federal facilities, including the old Federal Secretariat in Ikoyi, the Federal Land Registry, and various housing projects across the city. Many of these properties were abandoned after the relocation of Nigeria’s capital to Abuja in 1991.

In addition to inspecting the facilities, Dangiwa meets with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to discuss opportunities for collaboration. Both leaders agree to form a tripartite committee to address concerns and improve cooperation between the federal and state governments for the benefit of Lagos residents.

Mrs. Funmilayo Olayiwola, the Controller of Housing in Lagos, also highlights the operational challenges faced by federal facilities in the state, including deteriorating infrastructure, power shortages, and outdated equipment, which impede productivity.

This initiative aims to resolve these challenges by creating a sustainable partnership model between the government and private sector investors.